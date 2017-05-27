Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Funke Akindele Calls Out Air France Publicly

Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele a.k.a Jenifa, has taken to her Twitter to call out Airfrance accusing them of losing her bag and in Paris, and promising to get it back in 24hours. According to her, it’s been two days already and they’ve still been giving her excuses. She further disclosed that she had to buy …

Hello. Add your message here.