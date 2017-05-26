Actress Halima Abubakar Declares Her Undying Love For Anthony Joshua

Actress, Halima Abubakar has revealed that she has crushed on heavy weight champion, Anthony Joshua. According to her, she has had only three people she has crushed on in her life; her ex, Drake, and now, Anthony. She took to her Snapchat to gush over him below… Source: Snapchat

The post Actress Halima Abubakar Declares Her Undying Love For Anthony Joshua appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

