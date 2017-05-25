Actress Halima Abubakar Slams Report That She Has Cancer

Halima Abubakar who announced on social media after her successful fibroid removal surgery in India has slammed reports that she has cancer. According to the actress, if she has cancer, she’d have announced it just as she did her fibroid operation. The actress who went bald following drug reactions took to her Instagram to slam …

