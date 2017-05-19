Actress Ini Edo opens up more details on her marriage after 3 years

Actress Ini Edo opens up on her marriage after 3 years Nollwood actress, Ini Edo, has opened up on her marriage, saying she has no regret breaking up with her husband of six years. Ini Edo got married to an American-based Nigerian businessman, Phillip in 2008. She walked out of the marriage in September, 2014, …

The post Actress Ini Edo opens up more details on her marriage after 3 years appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

