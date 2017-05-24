Actress Kate Henshaw Reacts To Fast Identification Of The Manchester Bomber

Actress, Kate Henshaw had this to say after the bomber responsible for last night’s terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena was identified and named as Salman Abedi. The 22-year-old university dropout detonated a bomb just towards the end of Ariana Grande’s concert, leading to the death of 22 people with many others injured. His identity …

The post Actress Kate Henshaw Reacts To Fast Identification Of The Manchester Bomber appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

