Actress ‘Mercy Johnson’ Begs Fans To Pray For Her Marriage
Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okogie, has called on her fans to remember her in their prayers so that her marriage will remain happy forever. Mercy Johnson, who is also the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Kogi State Governor on entertainment, arts and culture, said that her husband’s birthday is fast approaching and she is unsure …
