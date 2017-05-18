Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Moji Olaiya dies at 42

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment

Popular Yoruba actress, Moji Olaiya is dead, reports in the media and entertainment blogs in Nigeria indicated on Thursday morning. The reports indicated that the 42-year-old actress died in Canada where early Thursday morning reportedly of a heart attack. According to reports, Moji was delivered of a baby in the North American country two months ago.

