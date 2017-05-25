Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress, Moji Olaiya’s Burial Committee Releases Statement As Canadian Govt. Issues Death Certificate

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Following the demise of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya in Canada some days ago due to childbirth complications, the spokesperson of the actress’ burial committee, Yomi Fabiyi has revealed in a statement issued that the actress’ death certificate was issued in Canada yesterday. Yomi Fabiyi, the publicity secretary of the late Moji Olaiya’s burial committee revealed…

The post Actress, Moji Olaiya’s Burial Committee Releases Statement As Canadian Govt. Issues Death Certificate appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.