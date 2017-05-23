Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Mosunmola Reveals How God Healed Her Son After A Life-threatening Event

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Mosunmola Filani took to her Instagram page to thank God for his mercies upon her life and her 3 years old son after a life threatening event that occurred when the baby was just 3 months old. Read what she posted below: Permit me to flood my page with my sons pics today …

The post Actress Mosunmola Reveals How God Healed Her Son After A Life-threatening Event appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.