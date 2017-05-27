Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress, Moyo Lawal warns Guys Sliding Into Her DM

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In a recent post on her Instagram page, Nigeria Actress, Moyo Lawal pens down a note to those people who’d slide into her DM, without any creativity whatsoever and just make a nuisance there. She writes: Dear “dmers” DM senders 😓…………I appreciate the love and everything💜💜💜 …… But… Before you slide into my DM ….please do keep …

The post Actress, Moyo Lawal warns Guys Sliding Into Her DM appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.