Actress Omoni Oboli In Tears As Her Dad Dies In A Fatal Car Accident
It is definitely not a good time for the family of Nollywood star actress, Omoni Oboli, as it has been revealed that the family has lost its patriarch in a ghastly car accident.
It’s a trying time for Nollywood actress and Okafor’s Law producer, Omoni Oboli, after she lost her dad in a car accident.
Her father’s death comes just two weeks after she celebrated her 39th birthday.
The actress had posted a message on her Instagram, asking fans to pray for her and her family.
Fans have since been sending their condolences to the actress, who is married to Nnamdi Oboli and has three kids.
Only a month ago, she had gushed about how her dad made Asaba in Delta State lit for her.
In the post, Oboli had described him as her ‘biggest otinkpu’ while also referring to herself as daddy’s girl.
