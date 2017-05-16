Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Tonto Dikeh Set To Shave Her Head To Support Bestie Halima Abubakar

The friendship between Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Halima Abubakar has really come a long way as they both reach out to each other in times of trouble. Yesterday, Halima took to her Snapchat to announce that she had to shave her hair due to drug reaction after her surgery. Tonto has now reached out …

Hello. Add your message here.