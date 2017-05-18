Actresses Storm Moji Olaiya’s Lagos Home In Tears To Mourn Her Death (Photos)

News of the death of 42 year old actress, Moji Olaiya sent shock waves through the Nigerian movie industry this morning. During visit to her Magodo-Isheri family house in Lagos revealed a very tense and sorrowful atmosphere with her colleagues and aged mum whom everyone around simply referred to as ‘Alhaja’ were all in disbelief …

The post Actresses Storm Moji Olaiya’s Lagos Home In Tears To Mourn Her Death (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

