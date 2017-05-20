AD bounces back in Osun State

The Alliance for Democracy (A.D), one of the three pioneer parties of our current democracy in Nigeria, has bounced back in Osun State, under the mantra- A.D ALIVE, in its readiness to reinvent credible governance in Osun State and win the 2018 gubernatorial election.

At a well-attended stakeholders meeting and the opening of its new State Party’s Secretariat at the Ola-Iya junction, Alekuwodo, Osogbo, the State Chairman of the party- Hon. Olapade Fakunle- a former commissioner in the A.D Government of Osun State (1999-2003), enjoined members of the party to start grassroot mobilization and sensitization that would herald once again a life that is more abundant.

The Party’s Vice Chairman- Hon Alabe Najeem, also read a good will message from the National Leader of the Alliance for Democracy — Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa.

Hon. Femi Kehinde, a lawyer of over three decades and a former member of the House of Representatives on the platform of A.D (1999-2003) representing Iwo Federal Constituency, also described his coming back to the A.D as a beautiful home call and also declared his governorship ambition in the 2018 Osun State gubernatorial election. The coming back of Hon. Femi Kehinde, to the political landscape of Osun State, at this time, from the political stable of the Alliance for Democracy, is an affirmation of his commitment to a political ideology that is tested, productive of good governance and progress.

Historically, the Alliance for Democracy (A.D) is the only authentic political platform, fashioned and designed after the progressive Action Group and subsequently the Unity Party of Nigeria.

Alliance for Democracy would therefore be the 21st century replica of the Action Group, especially in the four cardinal programmes, party organization and grass root support. As a stake holder in the Nigerian State at the highest level, having been a progressive student activist, a legal practitioner, political leader and national legislator, Hon. Femi Kehinde, no doubt has the solid prerequisite to be the next governor of Osun State.

As a barrister and solicitor of the supreme court of Nigeria for over three decades, Hon. Femi Kehinde has been a major factor in the making and re-making of the Nigerian state and has contributed immensely to the articulation of progressive welfare politics, in the interest of the common man.

His passion for excellence in public administration is certainly not in doubt, having been a columnist, a public analyst, author and biographer who has established a link between public administration and service to humanity.

His latest literary production- Of Rusts and Gold, (Snippets of History) portrays him as a humanist scholar, who believes in the power of the human mind to influence and affect society.

His biographical studies speak eloquently of the role of the hero in the making of human history with Nigeria as its laboratory.

The post AD bounces back in Osun State appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

