Adamawa: 6 To Serve Various Jail Terms For Trading On Fire Arms

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Six persons has been sentenced to various jail terms by a Yola division of the Federal High Court for illegal possession and trading in fire arms in the state.

The presiding judge,Justice Bilkisu Musa while delivering the judgement said,the convicts were found guilty in all the five count charges brought against them,and are to serve jail term ranges between10 to four years

The charges brought before the court include conspiracy, agreeing to transfer arms, sales and posession of illegal arms. Earlier,the charges were filed by Department of State Security Service

(DSS) before the court. Emmanuel Dauda James who was arrested by military men on 3rd September, 2016 with a rifle and dressed in military uniform was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was also sentenced to 5 each on two other accounts. The sentences run concurrently.

Elisha Dubi was jailed for five years, four years and 10 years each on different counts and the sentences would run concurrently. The judge also sentenced Philemon Yaro, Moses Tatula, Bwara Martin’s and Dauda Chamah to 4 years imprisonment for conspiracy and agreeing to transfer illegal arms.

