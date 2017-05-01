Adamawa: Court hears attempted murder case on landlady
Chief Magistrate Court in Yola, Adamawa State capital, is expected to hear a case of an attempted murder and threat to life brought before it by a lady, Fadimatu Umar, against the trio of Abubakar Umar Ardo, Murtala Umar Ardo and Aishatu Ardo over a protracted family dispute fuelled by envy, jealousy and hatred. The […]
The post Adamawa: Court hears attempted murder case on landlady appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!