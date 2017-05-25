Adamawa Govt. to provide special funds for training of tertiary education staff

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa, on Thursday, said his administration was determined to provide special fund for training and retraining of staff of tertiary institutions in the state.

Bindow made the disclosure at a two-day sensitisation workshop on “The Use of Quality Assurance Toolkit for Institutional Self-Assessment and Accreditation” in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

The workshop was organised by the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

The governor, who was represented by Hajiya Salamatu Bala, the Chairperson of the Governing Council of the Adamawa Collage of Education, Hong, said the training and retraining of staff would ensure quality graduates from the institutions.

Bindow said that his declaration of emergency in the education sector was to enable quick intervention to salvage the sector from collapse.

He attributed the decay in the sector to long time neglect on the part of previous governments.

The governor restated his determination to give priority to education in the state.

Prof. Johnson Pongry, the Provost, Adamawa Collage of Education, Hong, said quality assurance was a mechanism to achieve sustainable sound education for Nigerians.

Pongry said that the practice would enhance productivity and result-oriented system.

He called on the state government to supplement the efforts of TETFUND in providing infrastructure in the collage.

The provost commended the governor for his zeal to improve the standard of education in the state.

Mr Ajao Ayoade, the Deputy Director and Head of Quality Assurance, NCCE, Abuja, said quality assurance became necessary due to the critical role of education in human capital development.

He said quality assurance principles were applicable to all stages of educational development, adding that the first target were the teachers, who would in turn provide quality teaching to students.

The post Adamawa Govt. to provide special funds for training of tertiary education staff appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

