Adamawa Speaker Denies Assaulting Police Sergeant

Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa has described reports of him assaulting a police sergeant attached to his office as false and mischievous.

The Speaker made the comment in an exclusive interview with select journalists in Yola, yesterday.

According to Mijinyawa, he has utmost respect and regard for the rule of law and will not carry out such an act against anybody, let alone a police officer attached to his office.

“There were two police officers attached to my home and one gets to spend the night on duty in my house and the other doesn’t”.

“On this particular night, the absentee policeman left his official rifle in the room they stay at my house and the other policeman who spent the night locked up the rifle. So when the absentee policeman came the following morning, the policeman on duty refused him access to the room to get his rifle”, the Speaker narrated.

“And that was the beginning of the problem, the issue almost turned into a physical combat and I was called to resolve the dispute and I went there and separated the fight. And I reported the case to the Area Commandant and district officer, Mijinyawa added.

“Sadly for me, the next day, there was a story in the newspaper that I assaulted a Police Sergeant. Which is totally not true and mischievous. It is sad that no journalist has reached me to even get my own side of the story”, he lamented.

