Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adamawa State: Police arrests two over Mubi market clash

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects over a clash at the Mubi International Cattle Market which led to the death of two people. The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, told newsmen on Friday in Yola that the suspects had been taken to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) …

The post Adamawa State: Police arrests two over Mubi market clash appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.