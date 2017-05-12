Adamawa to start relocating IDPs

Adamawa State has concluded arrangements to start relocating Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from NYSC Orientation Camp to Malkohi Camp in Yola South Local Government Area.

Mr Haruna Furo, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, made this known in an interview with Newsmen on Friday.

He confirmed that about 1,000 IDPs, who indicated interest to be relocated from the NYSC Orientation Camp, would be merged with IDPs at Malkohi Camp.

Furo said that the decision would enable the state government to reopen the NYSC camp which was turned to an IDP camp in the last three years.

“We have already concluded arrangements to commence relocation of interested IDPs from NYSC camp to Malkohi Camp,’’ Furo said.

According to Furo, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, the relocation will enable the IDPs, mostly farmers, to start farming again.

He urged that the IDPs should be assisted with inputs that would help them to get back into agriculture fast.

The post Adamawa to start relocating IDPs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

