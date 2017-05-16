Adams Oshiomhole’s wife, Lara becomes a Nigerian

The wife of the immediate past Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, Lara, has been granted Nigerian citizenship alongside 335 other foreign nationals. A total of 335 foreign nationals were on Tuesday granted citizenship by the Federal Government in Abuja after statutory clearance and due diligence by the relevant security agencies.‎ ‎ The certificate of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

