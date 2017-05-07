ADB developing New Delhi as hub for South Asia operations – Livemint
|
Livemint
|
ADB developing New Delhi as hub for South Asia operations
Livemint
Finance minister Arun Jaitley with Japanese counterpart Taro Aso on the sidelines of the annual meeting of ADB's board of governors on Sunday. Photo: PTI. Yokohama: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is developing New Delhi as a regional hub for its …
ADB poised to meet new development challenges: Swee Keat
Arun Jaitley asks ADB to give primacy to developing nations' views
Jaitley urges ADB hub for South Asia in India
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!