Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa


Uhuru raises minimum wage – Daily Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) with Cotu boss Francis Atwoli during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park on May 1, 2017. PHOTO | PSCU. In Summary. He said Kenya has one of the best pools of skilled workers in the world. The government, alongside the …
