Adebooye, Olaitan made UNIOSUN DVCs – The Nation Newspaper
|
Adebooye, Olaitan made UNIOSUN DVCs
The Nation Newspaper
Two senior lecturers of the Osun State University, Prof Odunayo Clement Adebooye and Prof Janet Olubukola Olaitan – have become Deputy Vice-Chancellors (DVCs). Adebooye and Olaitan became Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) and Deputy …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!