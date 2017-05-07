Pages Navigation Menu

Adeboye prays for Buhari’s speedy recovery

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Olayinka Latona

…Says the office of G.O. is not vacant yet

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, asked those nursing the ambition of succeeding him as General Overseer to shelve the idea for now, declaring that there is no vacancy for the office.

Pastor Adeboye praying

Adeboye and his wife, Folu, also led the large congregation at the May Holy Ghost Service to pray for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. “We pray that God Himself will heal our President from any form of infirmity. God should heal him spiritually, physically and perform His miracle in his life and use him for His glory,” Adeboye said.

Addressing thousands of church workers after the church monthly Holy Ghost Service, held under the  theme: “Abba Father 4”, at the New Arena, the General Overseer  revealed that he had been receiving  letters from persons who claimed God had endorsed them to be the next spiritual leader of the church.

The respected cleric, however, told the participants that if God would reveal anyone as the next General Overseer of the church, he (Adeboye) will be the first person that God will reveal such person to.

 

