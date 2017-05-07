Adeboye prays for Buhari’s speedy recovery

By Olayinka Latona

…Says the office of G.O. is not vacant yet

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, asked those nursing the ambition of succeeding him as General Overseer to shelve the idea for now, declaring that there is no vacancy for the office.

Adeboye and his wife, Folu, also led the large congregation at the May Holy Ghost Service to pray for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. “We pray that God Himself will heal our President from any form of infirmity. God should heal him spiritually, physically and perform His miracle in his life and use him for His glory,” Adeboye said.

Addressing thousands of church workers after the church monthly Holy Ghost Service, held under the theme: “Abba Father 4”, at the New Arena, the General Overseer revealed that he had been receiving letters from persons who claimed God had endorsed them to be the next spiritual leader of the church.

The respected cleric, however, told the participants that if God would reveal anyone as the next General Overseer of the church, he (Adeboye) will be the first person that God will reveal such person to.

The post Adeboye prays for Buhari’s speedy recovery appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

