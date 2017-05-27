Adekunle Gold insists there is No Bad Blood with YBNL | Watch

Popular alternative singer, Adekunle Kosoko popularly known as Adekunle Gold reiterated recently in an interview with Hip TV that there was no disagreement on his exit from YBNL. The singer insisted that his exit was only as a result of his contract having reached the expiration date. He went further to state that Olamide has […]

