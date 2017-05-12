Adekunle Gold Is No Longer Signed To YBNL, But Still Remains Family – Olamide

YBNL boss, Olamide, needs not prove his worth on the music scene as he has successfully remained consistent since hitting the limelight back in 2011 till date.

The OWO BLOW crooner, on a recent interview with Moet Abebe of Soundcity, opened up on a lot of issues to include his label, the artistes in it, Dagrin and man more.

On his label and it’s artiste, Olamide cleared the air about Adekunle Gold’s status in the label, revealing that the ORENTE crooner, is no longer signed to the label, but still remains family.

