Adekunle Gold & The 79th Element! Singer unveils New Band | See Photos

Award winning urban highlife singer Adekunle Gold has unveiled his official band ‘The 79th Element’ named after the atomic number of Gold. Gold in its purest form is bright, soft, and malleable. It is one of the least reactive elements, solid under standard conditions and extremely valuable, Adekunle Gold’s 79th Element has all of these […]

The post Adekunle Gold & The 79th Element! Singer unveils New Band | See Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

