Adeleke: Absence of Interpreter Stalls Nurse’s Testimony Before Coroner

The nurse, Mr Alfred Aderibigbe, who allegedly administered some injections on the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, at home shortly before his death could not testify before the coroner, Mr Olusegun Ayilara.

Counsel for the nurse, Mr Lekan Alabi, said his client needed an interpreter due to his inability to speak English language fluently.

The nurse had appeared and on entering inside the witness box, he started shaking his head apparently in regret but the coroner, who noticed this told him to relax.

The coroner told him, “I know you are traumatised, you don’t need it. Relax this is not a criminal court.”

But his counsel told the court that Aderibigbe would require an interpreter before he could testify.

The coroner adjourned to Thursday for his evidence.

The pathologist, Dr Olufemi Solaja, who carried out the autopsy on this body of the late senator had earlier the coroner that the result of the toxicology test done on Adeleke showed high levels of alcohol; sedatives and analgesic in the system.

The post Adeleke: Absence of Interpreter Stalls Nurse’s Testimony Before Coroner appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

