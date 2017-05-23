Adeleke: Coroner fixes Monday for verdict on post mortem

…Says 10 of 15 invitees honoured summons

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The coroner’s inquest set up by the Osun State Government to probe the cause of the death of the first executive governor of the state, Senator Isiaka Adeleke has adjourned its sittings till Monday, May 29, 2017 for presentation of its findings.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, the Coroner, adjourned the sitting yesterday, following the absence of five witnesses who snubbed the coroner’s summons.

Ayilara stated that a total of 15 witnesses were called by the coroner with 10 of them giving evidence on the circumstances surrounding Adeleke’s death.

According to Ayilara, it was obvious that the remaining five witnesses deliberately disregarded the coroner; hence there was no need to continue adjourning for their appearance when the panel had limited time.

Ayilara submitted that he would not force anybody to appear; neither would he wait till eternity for them.

He thereafter adjourned sitting of the coroner till May 29, 2017 for presentation of the findings.

The Adeleke family members summoned; including Dr Deji Adeleke, Mrs Dupe Adeleke and Mr Dipo Faborode, had refused to appear before the panel, describing it as self-serving.

The family at a formal press conference addressed by Deji and attended by other members of the family, derided the inquest, saying it was premeditated and lacking in need.

Chief Medical Directors of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, LAUTECH and Biket Hospital, Osogbo, Professor Akeem Lasisi and Dr Adebisi Adenle, respectively and a pathologist from LAUTECH, Dr Olufemi Solaja and one Oni Lukman all gave evidence at the coroner.

Others who testified include the Deputy Governor of the State, Mrs Titi-Laoye Tomori, who shared a table with the late Adeleke at an event; the Senatorial Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun West District, who hosted the event, Alhaji Yinusa Amobi and Adeleke’s political follower, Olasunkanmi Olaniyi, an engineer, who also hosted another event attended by the deceased.

Also, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the Divisional Police Officer, Dugbe Police Station, Osogbo, Mr Ogunkanmi Gbemileke, the Officer-in-Charge, Homicide, Mr Moses Eleta and Mr Alfred Aderibigbe, a nurse who treated Adeleke before his death appeared before the coroner.

In his evidence, Solaja ruled out poison as the cause of Adeleke’s death, saying that there was no trace of poison or metal in the toxicology examination.

Solaja, who is the Consultant, Anatomic Pathologist at the LAUTECH hospital, said the pathological examination carried out on Adeleke’s corpse revealed that the deceased consumed excessive alcohol and was given an overdose of sedative and analgesics.

The pathologist, who was led in evidence by Mrs Oyindamola Daramola, a Senior Legal Officer for LAUTECH hospital, explained that histology of the tissues from the body of the deceased was normal except the heart which showed hypertrophy, adding that the liver showed alcoholic steato-hypatitis.

He said: “Death in this case was due to aspiration of gastric content, although the deceased had hypertensive heart disease which could have caused sudden death, but no evidence of such, either grossly or microscopically.

“It is known that excessive alcoholic intake may depress the central nervous system with the blunting of the gas influx. This may also induce vomiting. The deceased was deeply sedated and was given an overdose of analgesic, these drugs are known to cause central nervous system depression.

“He apparently vomited and aspirated due to the deep sedation, so the aspiration of the gastric content blocked the airways, depriving the body of oxygen. This showed up in the body as stinge of colouration. This could cause vital seizure of the system.

“The toxicology report also showed abnormally high levels of alcohol, sedative and analgesic in the blood of the deceased. There were no traces of poising, or heavy metals in the toxicology report. Nigerian police did the toxicology examination and the result was given to me on May 15, 2017.”

In his evidence, Aderibigbe, the nurse, denied giving Adeleke an overdose of drugs, just as he said he treated the deceased with the prescription the senator gave to him.

Aderibigbe, who is a Chief Nursing Officer at Comprehensive Health Centre, Edunabon, Osun State, told the coroner that Gentamicine was not part of the drugs administered on Adeleke and that the drugs were given intramuscular, not intravenously.

He disclosed that Adeleke was sedated and given banned analgin drug to ease his leg pains, even as he admitted that the organs of a person that is sedated cannot function properly and that it is dangerous to Central Nervous System.

Aderibigbe narrated that the Adeleke had taken some medications before he got to his house around 4:30 am on Sunday, April 23, 2017, the day of his death.

But the toxicologist examination carried out by Mr Benedict Agbu, a police forensic expert, revealed that Adeleke was administered with gentamicine before his death.

Agbu is an international toxicologist who has a Ph.D in Biological Science and Master Degree in Law. He is based in Jos.

The report which was admitted as Exhibit at the coroner disclosed that Metamyzole, diazepam pentazocine and analgin were administered on Adeleke intravenously against Aderibigbe’s claim.

Analysis of the findings in the blood and urine samples taken from Adeleke’s corpse, as contained in the toxicology report proved negative result for the presence of chlorinated hydrocarbon herbicides, organo-phosforous pesticide, rodenticides, metallic poison, cynide and tri-cylic anti depressants.

The report which was read at the coroner by a Superintendent Police, Mr Moses states: “The digested food particles were found in the gastric content but no drug particle was found in the exhibit.

“Presence of diazepam, pentazocine, anagin, hydrocortisone and gentamicine were confirmed in the blood and urine samples submitted.

“Metamyzole and its metabolites 27.2ug/ml, hydrocortisone 9.25ug/ml, Gentamicin 17.4ug/ml, pentazocine 4.5ug/ml, diazepam 12.2 ug/ml, also urine diazepam conetration 7.1ug/ml.

“Fatalities have been reported at the following blood concentration: Metamyzole (Analgin) 22.0ug/ml, pentazocin, 1.2ug/ml, Gentamicin 12ug/ml, Diazepam, 5.0ug/ml, hydrocortisone, 3.7ug/ml.

“The presence of alcohol was also confirmed in the blood, urine and gastric content with concentration of 450ug/ml, 215ug/ml and 562ug/ml respectively.

The blood concentrations of the drugs are above the levels known to cause fatalities.

“The confirmation of diazepam, pentazocine, hydrocortisone and alcohol with the established concentration in the body of the deceased is capable of producing a fatal synergetic hypotensive and respiratory depressive effect. With the route of the delivery (intravenous) of the drugs, the effect will be sudden and capable of occurring in minutes. Such fatalities have been reported in literature.

The low concentrations of the substances in the gastric content are as a result of the route of administration of the drugs.

