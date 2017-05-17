Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ADELEKE: Coroner threatens DPO, others with arrest – Vanguard

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

ADELEKE: Coroner threatens DPO, others with arrest
Vanguard
Osogbo—The chairman of the Coroner's Inquest set up by the State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, went tough yesterday as he threatened to …
Isiaka Adeleke Coroner threatens to issue bench warrant against police officers, othersPulse Nigeria
Adeleke: Coroner threatens to issue bench warrant against police officers, othersThe News

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.