Adeleke didn’t die of poison, says pathologist

The pathologist at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Dr Solaja Olufemi, yesterday said the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke did not die of poison as being speculated.

He said that there were no trace of poison or heavy metal in the examined body of the deceased.

Solaja, who examined the remains of late politician, while appearing before the coroner inquest set up by the state government to probe Adeleke’s death, stated that the police carried out the toxicology examination on the deceased and the result was given to him to read on May 15, 2017.

According to him, the pathological examination carried out on Adeleke’s corpse revealed that the deceased consumed excessive alcohol and was given an over doze of sedative and analgesic medicines.

Being led in evidence by Mrs. Oyindamola Daramola, a Senior Legal Officer for LAUTECH hospital, Solaja further explained that histology of the tissues from the body of the deceased was normal except from the heart which showed hypertrophy, adding that the liver showed alcoholic steato-hypatitis.

“Death in this case was due to aspiration of gastric content, although the deceased had hypertensive heart disease which could have cause sudden death, but no evidence of such, either grossly or microscopically.

“It is known that excessive alcoholic intake may depress the central nervous system with the blunting of the gas influx. This may also induce vomiting. The deceased was deeply sedated and was given an overdose of analgesic, these drugs are known to cause central nervous system depression.

“He apparently vomited and aspirated due to the deep sedation, so the aspiration of the gastric content blocked the airways, depriving the body of oxygen. This showed up in the body as stinge of colouration. This could cause vital seizure of the system.

“The toxicology report also showed abnormally high levels of alcohol, sedative and analgesic in the blood of the deceased. There was no traces of poisoning, or heavy metals in the toxicology report. Nigerian police did the toxicology examination and the result was given to me on May 15, 2017,” he said

Solaja subsequently tendered a copy of the autopsy report and the court admitted it as exhibit EC3.

Evidence of Alfred Aderibigbe, a health assitant, that allegedly treated late Adeleke when he was complaining of pains was not taken.

Counsel to Aderibigbe, Mr Lekan Alabi pleaded with the coroner to adjourn his evidence to Friday, saying that he was just served the summon the coroner on Tuesday.

Alabi explained that due to the psychological trauma been pass throughrecently by Aderibigbe, he was not prepared to give evidence before the coroner.

Responding, the coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara adjourned the taking of Aderibigbe’s evidence till Thursday

The Divisional Police Officer, Dugbe Police Station, Osogbo, Mr Ogunkanmi Gbemileke, while appearing before the coroner, said he was given empty amples and vials which he later handed over to OC Homicide for examination .

Gbemileke added that specimen taken by the pathologist was given to one CSP Benedict Agbu.

