Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeleke: Family cries foul over autopsy, body samples – Vanguard

Posted on May 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Adeleke: Family cries foul over autopsy, body samples
Vanguard
Osogbo—The family of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died on April 23, has raised the alarm that after one month that the body of the late politician was taken for autopsy at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, LAUTECTH, …
Family Rests Case On Adeleke's AutopsyLeadership Newspapers
Autopsy: Adeleke family angry with LAUTECHThe Nation Newspaper
Adeleke: LAUTECH hospital refused to release tissues taken for autopsy ―FamilyNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.