Adeleke: Family cries foul over autopsy, body samples

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The family of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died on April 23, has raised the alarm that after one month that the body of the late politician was taken for autopsy at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, LAUTECTH, Osogbo, the management of the hospital has not availed them of the result. They also claimed that the varsity has not returned the remaining samples of tissues taken from the body of late Adeleke.

The family in a statement signed by Dr Deji Adeleke and made available in Osogbo yesterday alleged complicity by the hospital’s management on the issue of the autopsy.

It is however of public knowledge that the Osun state government, few days after Adeleke’s family took the body to the hospital for autopsy raised an inquest into the circumstances that led to his death.

The three man panel, which was given three weeks to submit its report completed its assignment on Monday and fixed next Monday to release its verdict on the post mortem.

The coroner invited 15 people to appear before it, during its sittings but Adeleke family refused to appear because it believed that the outcome of the inquest was already pre-determined and designed to serve government’s interest.

The family’s statement issued yesterday said among other things that; “The Adeleke family in submission to the sovereignty of the Almighty God did not and still does not intend to fight anyone over the passing of the late hero of the family, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke but only desired to know the cause(s) of his sudden death which informed the ordering of the autopsy by the Family.

“We state that as at now, the family has not received the autopsy report.

The Adeleke family will like to state again, that it has been unjustifiably denied the report of the autopsy and the remaining samples of tissues taken from the body of late Adeleke by Osun state government owned LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.”

