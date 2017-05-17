Pages Navigation Menu

Adeleke family mulls legal options over autopsy report

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The family of late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke says it will consider  all  legal options against the  Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof.  Akeem  Lasisi,  over the autopsy result conducted on the late politician.

Dr Deji Adeleke, the immediate younger brother of the deceased, told newsmen  on Wednesday in Ede that the  family had not received the autopsy result and would not speculate on  its contents.

Adeleke, however, said the family was worried over the statement credited to Lasisi at the coroner inquest that the deceased died as a result of  overdose  of a banned injection  when the result of the autopsy was yet to be delivered to it.

He said: ” We state that as at now, the family has not received the autopsy  report and the family will not engage in speculations over its contents.

” However, it has come to the knowledge of the family that the  LAUTECH CMD on May 15 appeared before the kangaroo inquest set up by the state government and gave evidence of the cause of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke’s death  when neither the family had been briefed nor the autopsy report released. ”

Adeleke said  when the family requested for the autopsy result from the CMD on May 9, he confirmed that it was ready and that  a copy of the result had   been given to the Osun Police Command and the Chief Pathologist at LAUTECH.

The family, he said,  queried the CMD for releasing  a copy of the result to the police without any  given to the family.

Adeleke, who  said  Lasisi  later promised to send a copy of the result to the family on May 15, added:

“The family later called the CMD to remind him of the autopsy result as promised but  he changed the story again, saying the report was not ready.

“When the family asked him when the report would  be ready, he responded that it would be ready “as soon as possible.’’

Adeleke said unknown to the family, the CMD had already appeared and testified before the coroner inquest the same day.

But in his reaction,  Lasisi told  the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN)  that the autopsy report was not with him

Lasisi  said he acted within the law to have testified at the coroner inquest,  adding that he did not claim  to have seen the result.

” I don’t have the result with me and the only person that can give the result is the pathologist.

“Maybe,  they are talking out of ignorance because I don’t have the result,” he said.

Lasisi maintained that he was  only an administrator of the hospital  and not a pathologist.

” I am a surgeon and administrator of the hospital, so the person  who writes the   result is the pathologist.

” I have told the Minister of health as well that I don’t have the result.

“As I am talking to you, I have not set my eyes on the result,” he said.

Newsmen recall  that Lasisi  on Monday appeared before the coroner inquest set up by the state government and gave evidence that the deceased died as a result of  overdose from a banned injection.

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola on May 2  signed an executive order setting up a coroner inquest into the  death of Adeleke.

Adeleke, 62, who died on April 23, was representing  Osun West Senatorial District at the Senate under the platform of All Progressives  Congress.

