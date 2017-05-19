ADELEKE: I injected him using prescription, drugs he gave me — Nurse

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The nurse, who allegedly injected drugs on late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, the morning before his death, Mr Alfred Aderibigbe, yesterday said he had been administering injections on the late lawmaker for an appreciably long time.

Aderibigbe also gave a graphical picture of the treatment he administered on the late politician on the day he died before the coroner inquest set up by Osun State government.

Aderibigbe, a grade level 14 officer with the state government paraded 25 years experience saying the drugs he administered were in consonance with the prescription allegedly brought from an unknown doctor.

Aderibigbe, who is a Chief Nursing Officer at a Comprehensive Health Centre in Edun-Abon, Ife North Local Government Area of the Osun State, said this yesterday, while testifying before the coroner, as ordered by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Counsel to the nurse, Mr. Lekan Alabi, led him in evidence. Aderibigbe gave his evidence in Yoruba language.

He said he met Adeleke over 20 years ago, while working at the State Hospital, Ede, when he treated a girl who was rushed to the facility because of convulsion.

He said he eventually knew that the girl was Adeleke’s daughter when he (Adeleke) sent for him and gave him some money.

He said Adeleke asked him to see him regularly and that that was how he “started treating me like his son.”

Aderibigbe, who stated that he did not know any of the deceased’s doctors that used to prescribe drugs for him, admitted that he only administer drugs on the deceased whenever he was called upon.

While denying administration of overdose injection on the deceased, Aderibigbe admitted that he was the one that administered the already prescribed drugs on the deceased as part of effort to treat gout arthritis, an ailment known with the late senator.

He however denied administering all the empty ampoules of injections found in the deceased’s room.

The treatment process

According to Aderibigbe, ”Few hours to the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, on April 23, I was sleeping in my house. At around past 4, I heard some people banging my gate, shouting, but when I opened the gate, I saw his campaign vehicle with some of his aides who said the deceased had been calling my phone for crucial medical treatment.

His words:”They said they had called me earlier. And when I picked my phone and checked, I truly saw about 16 missed calls.

“Out of these missed calls, I noticed that Senator Adeleke had called alongside one of his friends, Dipo Faborode.

“But immediately I called back it was his friend Faborode, who was with him that first picked it but later gave the deceased the phone.

“It was then that he (Adeleke) told me that the gout was disturbing him. He said I should bring along his injections which he kept in my custody.

“But when I got there I saw him in pains. He told me that he had been calling me and later asked for his Injections which I already had with me.

“When I brought it out he asked if I brought intravenous fluid apart from the injections. Though I didn’t take that along. I went home immediately and I brought it.

“I saw some oral drugs which I thought he had taken before I arrived there. He started calling the drugs one by one in the presence of his friend, Dipo.

“When he brought out a prescription, I started administering those drugs as prescribed.

“On April 17, the Late Senator showed me a prescription and gave me those drugs that I should take them home. I asked him to give me the prescription that day but he refused.

“I don’t know the name of the Doctor that prescribed those drugs but as the name sounded I knew it was an Igbo doctor.

“So, when I checked him, his blood pressure was 130/80. Temperature 37.4 respiration was 26 beat per minute and pulse 86.

“I saw that all his vital signs were okay. When I was checking his vital signs he said he was getting better.

“When I noticed that he had taken some drugs before my arrival, I asked him if he had taken anything, and he said there was nothing he had not used before I came.

“In my effort to make him better, I broke three out of the four injections I brought despite his insistence that I give him all.

“But I used my discretion since he insisted that I give him all the dosages in the prescription to ensure that the drugs are accurately administered.

“I stayed with him from 4am and left at 7:50 in the morning. Though I normally stayed until he woke up, but, I had to go for permission from church because I was supposed to teach in the Sunday school.

“I left his friend Dipo with him. But when I came back and he was still sleeping and his friend, Dipo was behind him when I entered, I called him as I used to – “De Guv” but, he didn’t respond well. When I noticed this, I quickly gave him cardiac massage when I discovered that he was not breathing well.

“When this persisted we raised an alarm and brought his vehicle and he was rushed to Biket Hospital in Osogbo.

“I knew he would have died before reaching Biket Hospital because I was not in the same vehicle with him and there was no medical expert in the vehicle. He later died before getting to the hospital.”

