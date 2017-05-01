Adeleke lived life worthy of emulation -Clerics
…As Aregbesola leads others in state burial for Osun’s first civilian governor Clerics on Monday in Ede, home country of first civilian governor of Osun, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, described the life of the former governor as a worthy one that should be emulated by all. This was as Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, led other dignitaries at the 8th day Fidau by the state that converged on Ede, the country home of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke for his eighth day Fidau prayers.
