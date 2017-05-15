Adeleke: Osun deputy governor appears before coroner

Osun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori, is giving evidence before the coroner ordered by Governor Rauf Aregbesola to probe the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. The deputy governor, who entered the courtroom at around 10:35, said she waived her immunity to appear personally before the coroner because of the importance of the probe.The deputy […]

