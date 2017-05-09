ADELEKE: Osun PDP supports family’s rejection of Aregbesola’s inquest

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has expressed its support for the family of the first Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adekeke on the rejection of a coroner’s inquest ordered by the state government into the cause of the senator’s death.

Adeleke’s family had at a press conference on Sunday asked the state government to stay off investigation into circumstances that led to the late politician’s death until the result of autopsy ordered by the family is out.

In a statement issued by the chairman, Hon Soji Adagunodo in Osogbo, yesterday, the party expressed sadness at the fact that the Governor, “Mr Rauf Aregbesola chose to treat a man of Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s calibre with such disdain and dishonour even in death.”

While recalling that “persons close Governor Aregbesola had claimed at various times since Senator Adelekes death that he died of heart attack and overdose of pain killers without any medical evidence”, the party wondered why the governor now expects any right thinking person to expect an impartial inquest from a team set up by the state government.’’

The post ADELEKE: Osun PDP supports family’s rejection of Aregbesola’s inquest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

