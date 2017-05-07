Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeleke’s family rejects coroner inquest set up by Aregbesola – Vanguard

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Adeleke's family rejects coroner inquest set up by Aregbesola
Vanguard
Osogbo – The family of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, who died on April 23, has rejected the coroner inquest instituted by Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun. Late Isiaka Adeleke. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads.
Isiaka Adeleke: Family rejects Aregbesola's inquiry into Senator's deathDaily Post Nigeria
Family Rejects Coroner's Inquest Into Adeleke's DeathCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.