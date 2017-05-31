Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born player scores brace as England reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals – Pulse Nigeria
SkySports
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born player scores brace as England reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals
Pulse Nigeria
The 19-year-old scored a goal in either side of halftime to help England to a 2-1 win over Costia Rica in South Korea. Published: 54 minutes ago , Refreshed: 52 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Ademola Lookman scores for England play Ademola …
No denying Lookman and England
England U20 2-1 Costa Rica U20 report
Slick England satisfy Simpson
