Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born player scores brace as England reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born player scores brace as England reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals
Pulse Nigeria
The 19-year-old scored a goal in either side of halftime to help England to a 2-1 win over Costia Rica in South Korea. Published: 54 minutes ago , Refreshed: 52 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Ademola Lookman scores for England play Ademola …
No denying Lookman and EnglandFIFA.com
England U20 2-1 Costa Rica U20 reportDaily Mail
Slick England satisfy SimpsonThe FA
ESPN FC –The Guardian –SkySports –BBC Sport
all 28 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.