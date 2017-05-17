Adesua Etomi Actress says she’s not marrying Banky W for money – Pulse Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Adesua Etomi Actress says she's not marrying Banky W for money
Pulse Nigeria
It all started when a fan implied that she (Adesua) agreed to marry Banky W because he is rich. Published: 3 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Banky W and Adesua Etomi rocking Burgundy as their families get formally introduced ahead of …
Banky W: I bagged myself good man not money bag – Adesua replies fan
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
