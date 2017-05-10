Ads now playing during local Uber and Lyft rides

10News

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Ads may be playing right in front of you the next time you take a ride in an Uber or Lyft. The people putting them out say you won't grimace, but actually want to pay attention. The ads are coming in a new San Diego-based app called …

Uber offers riders safety guidelines to mark Global Road Safety Week BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)



all 6 news articles »