Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Advantages of eating your nose mucus

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Picking your nose have always been seen as bad manners but there is a new research shows that when you pick your nose and eat it, the snot (that is the mucus) helps protect your teeth because of the healthy bacteria it contains. An assistant professor in the department of biological engineering at MIT, Katharina …

The post Advantages of eating your nose mucus appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.