Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Advocaat-Gullit double act in Dutch rescue mission – Sport24

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Sport24

Advocaat-Gullit double act in Dutch rescue mission
Sport24
Zeist – Dick Advocaat has been named coach of The Netherlands for a third time aiming to kick them into shape fast and save their 2018 Soccer World Cup hopes, with Ruud Gullit as assistant. Advocaat, 69, and Dutch legend Gullit have signed contracts
Dick Advocaat Veteran returns as Dutch coach to save World Cup hopesPulse Nigeria
Holland appoint Dick Advocaat as coach for third time and bring in Ruud Gullit as his assistantTelegraph.co.uk
Dick Advocaat and Ruud Gullit appointed as new Holland management teamIrish Examiner
Daily Mail –Bleacher Report –SBS – The World Game –UEFA.com
all 32 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.