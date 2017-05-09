Advocaat-Gullit double act in Dutch rescue mission – Sport24
|
Sport24
|
Advocaat-Gullit double act in Dutch rescue mission
Sport24
Zeist – Dick Advocaat has been named coach of The Netherlands for a third time aiming to kick them into shape fast and save their 2018 Soccer World Cup hopes, with Ruud Gullit as assistant. Advocaat, 69, and Dutch legend Gullit have signed contracts …
Dick Advocaat Veteran returns as Dutch coach to save World Cup hopes
Holland appoint Dick Advocaat as coach for third time and bring in Ruud Gullit as his assistant
Dick Advocaat and Ruud Gullit appointed as new Holland management team
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!