Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop abrogating contracts without my consent – Adwoa Safo warns – Citifmonline

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citifmonline

Stop abrogating contracts without my consent – Adwoa Safo warns
Citifmonline
The Minister in charge of Public Procurement, Adwoa Safo, has warned various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), as well as Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), to stop terminating government contracts without recourse to …
Adwoa Safo directs MMDAs to halt reckless abrogation of contractsMyjoyonline.com
Refer all government procurement contracts to Ministry – MinisterGhana Business News
Direct NDC's “questionable contracts” to me – SafoStarr 103.5 FM

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.