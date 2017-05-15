AFC infrastructure summit presents $12bn projects

The New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) has presented 12 projects which require US$12 billion investment in 9 countries across the African continent.

NEPAD, in collaboration with GIZ, the German Development Agency, Black Lion Holdings, the London-based strategic advisory firm, and Petrolim Group, revealed that the projects are located in Benin Republic, Burundi, Congo DRC, Kenya, Niger, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The investors showcased the projects during the first day of AFCLive2017, Africa’s premier infrastructure summit that opened today, Monday 15th May 2017, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Hosted by the African Finance Corporation (AFC), the Summit stressed during the first day that partnerships are crucial to increasing deal flow to Africa in order to unlock critical infrastructure investments in the continent.

The post AFC infrastructure summit presents $12bn projects appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

