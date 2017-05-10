AFCON 2019 qualifier: Eagles invitee, Mikel vows to dazzle Rohr

Newly invited Super Eagles, midfielder Mikel Agu is still basking in the euphoria of his first call up to the senior national team of Nigeria by coach Gernot Rohr for the get together in France.

Agu is among the five players, who were handed first time call up by the Franco-German coach for their camp in France, which will culminate in the team playing in a game against Corsica.

Responding exclusively to a question from Owngoalnigeria.com correspondent on a social media group, the on loan Vitoria de Setubal defensive midfielder said he was eager to replicate the form that made FC Porto hand him a contract extension.

” It’s normal for me to come to the camp and do my thing. I hope to play at same level or even better than what am doing now for my team in Portugal. My performances earned me a new contract with Porto, and why to show Nigerians why”, he said.

He also voiced out his readiness to fight for a shirt in the team despite the presence of other senior national team players in his position, which is the defensive midfield role.

” It is my joy to battle for a spot with some senior players. I’m very young and still learning but I hope to give my best to force my way into the plans of the coach for the friendly game and also the South Africa tie”.Agu vowed.

