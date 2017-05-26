AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Bafana coach names 25 for Eagles

By Monica Iheakam

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has named a 25-man squad to face Nigeria in the opening match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The squad was expected to assemble for camp at Orlando Stadium on Thursday, June 1 for the June 10 cracker billed to take place at the Godswill Akpabio international Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Baxter had kept a good number of players that did duty against Guinea-Bissau and Angola in back-to-back friendly international matches in March.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Bongani Zungu and Tokelo Rantie made a welcome return to the national team.

Aubrey Ngoma of Cape Town City had also been called up.

“I am quite pleased with the squad we have assembled. We have a small element of development with a couple of young players. We also have some players who are returning to the squad, the likes of Zungu and Rantie,” said Baxter as quoted by the official SAFA website.

“We have players who have been outstanding in the PSL for the whole season, we also have continuity with a number of players that SAFA have invested much time in and we have them in the team. I believe we have a good mix.”

“We have also looked at aerial strength and tried to spread that well throughout the team, it means if we can have good preparation before we go, then we have a squad that is capable of giving Nigeria a good game.”

South Africa have come up against the Super Eagles 12 times, with the West Africans emerging victorious on seven occasions with four matches drawn.

Bafana Bafana’s only win against Nigeria came under the reign of Baxter – it was an international friendly match in 2004 played at Ellis Park.

Shaun Bartlett and Benedict Vilakazi scored the goals.

“When you look at Nigeria, it’s like the who’s who of African football as most of their players play across the top leagues of the world, that doesn’t always mean it’s a good team but Nigeria has had a run of games that suggests that they are finding their feet,” Baxter explains.

“We will play them having spent a three-week training camp in France but we will monitor their games.

“They will be playing against Togo and Corsica, and I will have a bit of intelligence on them, but I have already gathered some even before these matches.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

