Afe Babalola University 2017/2018 UTME & DE Admission Screening Details Out.

The Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD)through her management is inviting application from suitably qualified candidates to its various undergraduate programmes admission for the 2017/2018 academic session. ABUAD AVAILABLE UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAMMES. (1) COLLEGE OF LAW LL.B, LAW – 5years (2) COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES M.B.B.S, Medicine and Surgery – 6 years. (3) BASIC …

